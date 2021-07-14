Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.