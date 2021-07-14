Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.37 Million

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce sales of $436.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.00 million and the lowest is $423.50 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $529.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,009,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $89.16. 528,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

