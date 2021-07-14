Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.37. 210,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,783,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $239,588,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

