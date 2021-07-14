Zacks: Brokerages Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. V.F. posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

VFC stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06. V.F. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

