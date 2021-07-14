Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Hold

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.81. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

