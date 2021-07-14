Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Hold

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

ABR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 95,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

