Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) to Hold

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.91. 225,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $43.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

