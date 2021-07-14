Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) to Hold

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEXA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

NEXA stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $4,726,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

