Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Sell

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

PDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of PDSB opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $288.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.58.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

