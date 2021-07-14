Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Strong Sell

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Textainer Group stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

