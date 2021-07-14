Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to Hold

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMTI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,265 over the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,697,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 469,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 779,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,320,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

