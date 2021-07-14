Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, downgraded Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

