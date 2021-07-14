Zacks Investment Research Lowers Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

CPSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $460.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $823,628. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth $17,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

