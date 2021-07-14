Zacks Investment Research Lowers Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Sell

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HENKY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.15 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

