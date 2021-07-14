Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Hold

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

MAKSY opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

