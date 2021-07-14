Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Hold

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.