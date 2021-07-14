Zacks Investment Research Lowers PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.79 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $455.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $109,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,840,000 after buying an additional 2,589,267 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $3,016,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

