Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $509.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Compugen by 278.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 2,090.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 477,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 259,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

