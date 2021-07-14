Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

