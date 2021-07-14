Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to “Hold”

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $622.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

