Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) to “Hold”

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRMD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13. Repro Med Systems has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

In related news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 145.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 415,957 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 44.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 153,105 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.