Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. On average, analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

