ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $94.31 million and $317,458.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00052100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.00850295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005371 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.