Zilliqa (ZIL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $52.76 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $810.96 million and $52.76 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00228499 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001322 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.42 or 0.00880927 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,775,113,547 coins and its circulating supply is 11,483,646,394 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

