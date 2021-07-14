Zions Bancorporation, National Association to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

