ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,877,939 shares of company stock worth $323,691,298. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,273. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.30.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

