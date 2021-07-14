ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) CEO Associates L.P. Ta Sells 17,990 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) CEO Associates L.P. Ta sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $939,078.00.

Associates L.P. Ta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Associates L.P. Ta sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,181,657.12.

Shares of ZI opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

