ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get ZTE alerts:

Shares of ZTCOY opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51. ZTE has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTE will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.