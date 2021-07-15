$0.03 EPS Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Venator Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

NYSE VNTR opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $394.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

