$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.12. ProAssurance reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $13,589,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 609,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 536,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 360,510 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRA traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 191,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,747. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.