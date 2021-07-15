-$0.11 EPS Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Cassava Sciences posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVA. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded down $8.50 on Thursday, reaching $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,446. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.33 and a beta of 1.09. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 525,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

