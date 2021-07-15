-$0.30 EPS Expected for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.32). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Embraer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.98. Embraer has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

