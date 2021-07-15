-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have commented on SOLY. Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Soliton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Soliton by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Soliton by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Soliton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Soliton by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

SOLY stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. Soliton has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $469.70 million, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.17.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

