$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLSN. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $5,105,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Nielsen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 822,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,675. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

