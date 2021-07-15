$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $170.79 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

