-$0.51 EPS Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $32,954,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,093,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,574,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

