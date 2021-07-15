$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GABC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.37. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

