$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUN. TheStreet downgraded Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sunoco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sunoco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sunoco by 212.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUN opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

