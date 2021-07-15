$1.06 EPS Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Shares of ABMD opened at $312.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.51. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,779,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.