$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total value of $372,708.00. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,909 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,303,000 after buying an additional 156,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AMETEK by 17.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,532,000 after purchasing an additional 429,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $134.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.54. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $139.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

