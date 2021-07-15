$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $860.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 150,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $14,362,500.00. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,407. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.49. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.