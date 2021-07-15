-$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report earnings per share of ($1.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.71). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($6.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($4.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($3.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.61. The stock had a trading volume of 101,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.48.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

