-$1.47 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.09) and the highest is ($1.18). Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of ($2.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after buying an additional 1,661,487 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN opened at $43.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

