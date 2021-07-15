$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,416.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $231,301,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $47.50 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.