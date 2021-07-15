$1.56 EPS Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STRA. Truist reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of STRA opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,755,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after buying an additional 263,245 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 87.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after buying an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

