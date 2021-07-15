$1.78 EPS Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.97. Synopsys has a one year low of $189.63 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.