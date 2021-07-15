10,000 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $30,390,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $11,332,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $2,831,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $2,775,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $2,509,000.

VTIQU stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

