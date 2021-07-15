1,060,874 Shares in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Bought by Condire Management LP

Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,060,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,001,000. Pretium Resources comprises about 3.3% of Condire Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVG shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

PVG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. 9,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,623. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.