$11.20 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce $11.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.48 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $41.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $45.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.86 billion to $43.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,824. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.