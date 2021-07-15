$11.20 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce $11.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.48 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $41.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $45.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.86 billion to $43.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,824. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

