$112.38 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report $112.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.70 million to $113.30 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $93.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $460.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.40 million to $461.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $504.41 million, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $509.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of SPNS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,522. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

