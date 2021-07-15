1,192,000 Shares in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Bought by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,825,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned 2.85% of Tailwind Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWND. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWND stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 1,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,320. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

